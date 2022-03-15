Sometimes when I look at the ‘right’ side of our political spectrum, it seems like they are made up of equal parts of stupidity, greed, Stockholm syndrome, dementia and obeisance to money, with the rest of the country having flat out amnesia, still considering them a viable alternative, which is insane.
Case in point: I’m old enough to be driving during the Ford and Carter administrations, when OPEC tightened their grip on the world oil supply, creating gas lines, soaring prices, and affecting directly the rate of inflation. That in turn affected unemployment and interest rates.
In response, Carter went full fledged into creating nascent alternative energy programs, to the point of installing solar panels on the White House, as a symbol of our green energy push, but of course Reagan came in with his obsequious Bechtel crowd and scrapped those programs and ripped down those solar panels. Symbolic, but in a different, more evil, way. Republicans seem to have no reverence to Mother Earth, only to money and large donors. With them it’s all drill, drill, drill, extract, exploit, pollute and profit from the clear-cutting, mountain removal, mining and fracking.
If we in 1980 assembled America’s finest minds in a Manhattan Project style push for renewable, non-polluting energy sources, there is no telling what types of breakthroughs we would have made, concentrating on battery storage and transmission, and creating entire new industries (jobs). Instead, we lost over 40 years of progress, putting all our eggs into that oily basket, sucking out Earth’s life blood so toxic to life and spewing all that carbon into the air. “Leave it to the free market,” they said.
Now their argument is how green energy doesn’t work or isn’t developed, when they themselves were the ones who inhibited it.