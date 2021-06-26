Recently, The Washington Post-Kaiser Foundation conducted a poll of health care providers in order to gauge the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Results showed 3 in 10 considered leaving medicine altogether, half reported burnout, and 6 in 10 said the extra stress of the pandemic harmed their mental health. None of this is good news, and it’s not wholly unexpected.
Health care providers, already suffering professional job-related burnout prior to the pandemic, have had any remaining hardiness and resilience nearly wiped out by the stress of this global contagion. Small wonder. COVID-19 intensified symptoms of burnout and amplified negative impacts on key drivers of burnout — work overload, lack of control, insufficient reward, breakdown of community, absence of fairness and conflicting values.
The National Academy of Medicine laid out its prescription for healthier health care work environments. The prescription calls for annual surveys of the workforce to measure provider burnout and the degree of negative impact on the underlying drivers of burnout, and it calls for restructuring work environments to mitigate, alleviate, eliminate and prevent job-related burnout.
The prescription must be adopted but action to do so has been sluggish. The consequence of not fully adopting these mandates is clear and we’re witnessing it now — a critical shortage of healthy, adequately trained and competent health care providers who remain in health care for the long haul.
I call on all provider groups, hospitals and hospital systems to follow the academy recommendations and mandates for an annual surveying of workforces and to use this data to promote meaningful change in work environments that are less conducive to burnout and more conducive to engagement.
The prescription needs attention and implementation. For the sake of our patients and our profession, what other choice do we have?
Dr. Clark Gaither
Raleigh
Gaither is the medical director of North Carolina Professionals Health Program.