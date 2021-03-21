For community members living with intellectual and developmental disabilities — and their caretakers — navigating the COVID-19 world has presented unique challenges. By staying home, those with I/DD face increased isolation under circumstances they may not understand, and many students with I/DD struggle with remote learning or wearing masks in school. Family caregivers may need to leave their jobs to care for a loved one with I/DD, without adequate supports.
As we recognize I/DD Awareness Month this March, Trillium Health Resources knows that empowering our members with I/DD has never been more important. That’s why we’re working with providers across eastern North Carolina to create more meaningful opportunities and inclusive experiences for people with I/DD. This reinvigorated approach began late last year with a campaign to create locally-based enrichment centers for adults throughout our service area. These re-envisioned centers focus on health and well-being while supporting people to live their best life. These enrichment centers just launched a new wellness campaign, originating from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, called Move Your Way. And we are just getting started.
Trillium is proud to serve our I/DD members this month and year-round. With our deep local ties, Trillium understands what folks in the community need right now and has the longstanding relationships with key providers to ensure these needs are met. To learn more, visit www.trilliumhealthresources.org or call our 24-Hour Access to Care Line at 1-877-685-2415.
Megan Roberson
Greenville
Roberson is the IDD clinical director with Trillium Health Resources in Greenville.