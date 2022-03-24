A friend of ours at Trillium Health Resources, Megan, was recently awarded an Innovations Waiver Slot. She had previously been working on employment skills but lacked the services to elevate those skills. She didn’t want a part-time position; Megan was looking for a routine, daily interaction where she felt needed and appreciated. Megan wanted to direct her talents and skills toward a good cause.
With Innovations Waiver Support Services, Megan enhanced her job seeking skills, completed various job applications, and followed up on all potential leads.
In the early days of April 2021, Megan was offered a customer service position at a local fast food restaurant. Bursting with excitement, Megan accepted the offer and increased her Supported Employment Services to match her new schedule. Megan continues to train at work, earning more responsibility and becoming a reliable employee.
March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness month, a reminder of how important it is to support those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) with opportunities to live their best lives. Across Greenville and eastern North Carolina, there are countless individuals who, like Megan, take on life with an I/DD.
At Trillium, we aim to provide the kind of support Megan receives to our members across the region year round. We transform lives and build community well-being through partnership, access to services, and proven solutions designed to help our members reach their fullest potential. We take a person-centered, community-based approach to care, tailoring our support to the unique needs of each member, like we did for Megan.
This Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, I hope you’ll join Trillium in celebrating our community members living with I/DD and recommit to supporting their well-being. To learn more about Trillium and our services, visit our website at trilliumhealthresources.org. Reach us anytime at 877-685-2415 for assistance.
Joy Futrell
Greenville
Futrell is chief executive officer of Trillium Health Resources.