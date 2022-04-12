Our 3rd District representative has been in lockstep with everything Trump and the Republican cult does, including Trump blackmailing Ukraine, praising/idolizing Putin, calling him a genius for attacking Ukraine, then asking Putin to help him win the next election. All this and our 3rd District representative asks citizens to pray for Ukrainians. Sickening hypocrisy, or what?
Never fear though, our 3rd District citizens want that kind of leadership. Here’s just one example: while conversing with a woman, in my house, about Putin’s evil attack against Ukraine, I said, we also are in danger of losing our democracy. She said, why? I said if the Trump Republican cult wins the next elections, America will become a dictatorship government. She replied that she didn’t like Nancy Pelosi and didn’t trust Biden. I ask why her dislike of Pelosi? I didn’t understand her answer, but think it was something about abortion. I said, Biden has tried doing everything he promised. She’s trusting lying Trump, who’s trying to destroy America, over Biden?
I found out why as the conversation turned to her being against abortion. I reminded her that Republicans love the unborn but don’t care about the living. She said that women don’t have a right in deciding what is best for their baby’s life and if the mother can’t afford the baby she should list it for adoption. How narrow-minded! For years, the far-right yelled “No abortions,” but then, when mothers couldn’t work or provide, they’re called welfare queens. I asked, what about a rape? Her answer, “No abortion.” What if doctors say the baby will be born a “vegetable.” Her answer, “No, it’s a life.”
This is a typical mindset that’s destroying America. I don’t want her type of dirtiness near me. I held the door for her to leave.