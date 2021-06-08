I have noticed a sparsity of late of true believers in the Easter Bunny and the Great Pumpkin. It would seem that most adult folks have given up on those former beliefs. Not so, though, when it comes to the Big Santa in the Sky. Nope. Hoards, droves of people by the millions, still believe in Big Santa. Yup. Now I will be the first in line to defend folks’ right to believe what they want pertaining to religious matters. That is their legitimate personal business; and I would be loath to interfere in any way whatsoever.
When it comes to politics, though, people’s beliefs can, and sometimes do, result in severe damage to our democratic society. For example, when people talk and write about “reinstatement” of a former president, they are indulging in political malfeasance of the worst kind. They are promulgating a fantasy for the specific purpose of confusing and duping uninformed people into actually believing that fantasy. That, folks, is a cardinal sin against our democratic form of government. It is political heresy. It is, in fact, treasonous behavior that must not be practiced by any loyal American citizen.
I, along with millions of other loyal American citizens over the past 250 years, volunteered to do military service for the purpose of defending and supporting the American way. Many of us have suffered severe consequences as a result of our service. But none of my fellow disabled war veterans has ever indicated to me any regrets for having served. None. On the contrary, they are proud to have “done their bit” to preserve America as a strong and thriving democracy that is a model for the rest of the world. We cannot abide treason by anyone against our beloved country. We will not stand idly by while some nogoodniks attempt to destroy our democracy.
James H. Dautremont
Greenville