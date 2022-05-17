We are seeing the culmination of a 50-year push to stack the court with ideologues with a common agenda, a Trojan horse that will come back to bite those who enabled it by voting for the Republicans who would do anything and everything, including delegitimize themselves, steal elections, and betray the Constitution by not even considering for over a year Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, keeping the seat open in case their side won the election.
Being elected not by the American people, but appointed by a 5-4 partisan Supreme Court vote, Bush was installed, not elected. That illegitimate power grab resulted in two more court seats being installed. Then, after Trump called on Russia, “if you are listening” (they were), our intelligence agencies revealed just how involved Putin’s Russia was engaged in our election. Read the Mueller Report, which had nothing to do with the Steele Dossier, which started out as Republican on Republican opposition research.
Not only did Trump lose the popular vote in 2016 by over 3 million, but only won by a cumulative 77,000 votes in three key states: Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. One study showed that exit polling favoring Hilary was on the money except for adjacent demographically identical precincts using manipulatable electronic machines, where Trump suspiciously won by 1.5 votes per voting station (vote flipping?).
I wish they made a Trump-type stink over that anomaly then — one expert said give him a screwdriver and 15 minutes and he would give you whatever vote total you want. That suspicious installation brought us three more radical Federalist Society justices, making an illegitimate majority that can do whatever they want. If you think it’s about abortion, wait until they come for your privacy and contraception, words not in the Constitution, you know.