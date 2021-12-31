Americans wrestle with the tension between personal independence and constraints of the community. While many see this tension as a creative energy for the general good, others see it as oppression of individual rights. In her Dec. 29 column, “2021 proved trusting government a mistake,” Rachel Marsden clearly takes the second view.
Her column misleads readers in two ways. Regarding COVID-19 she claims, “The only proof that any thinking person should need of the true effectiveness of government strategies and micro-management is that we’re in exactly the same boat at the end of 2021 as we were at the end of 2020.”
“Any thinking person” can see that is false. We have three vaccines that work. Most of the eligible population is vaccinated. Tests have been refined and expanded. We know that masks help to prevent spread. Millions of federal dollars have helped people pull through. Government strategies did not create the omicron variant. Denying such facts doesn’t make them false.
Predictably, Marsden claims mask and vaccination mandates are government intrusion and a precursor to future surveillance. Such anti-government paranoia rejects reality and practicality.
Marsden also misleads readers by claiming that the best response to a worldwide pandemic is independence, which — by her admission — works best if you live apart, work from home and have wealth. How does this ideology of individualism help our service workers: police, nurses, doctors, teachers and retail staff? Marsden, no doubt, has depended on warehouse and postal workers to ship stuff she’s ordered remotely.
The pandemic calls for a united effort. Going it alone doesn’t cut it. When COVID-19 hits the unmasked, unvaccinated individualists, how many of them decide that their independence is more important than seeking medical services created and provided by the community?
Don Clement
Greenville