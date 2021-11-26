Are you awake yet? Do you see what they are doing to America? The globalist, deep state, the silent enemy are the people that run the world. The globalist are all satanic and are conspiring death upon the world as we know it.
Are you familiar with United Nations 2030 plan? Basically it is the doing away with fossil fuels entirely (except for the elites), thusly we would be depending on solar and wind energy to sustain life and 90 percent of America would starve to death.
Mankind made huge leaps in our lifestyles economically when we learned how to use fossil fuels and move away from the horse and buggy era. The Democratic party in America is 100 percent sold out to the globalists to destroy America. The globalists are panicking because the people no longer believe what is in the fake news.
With America being strong, it is impossible for the globalists to control the world’s population. Biden’s shutting down our gas lines, Biden’s increasing gas prices, Biden’s open boarder policy, Biden’s total mishandling of Trump’s strong economy is all by design to weaken America.
Thankfully our God is ultimately in control and the “Biden death of America” is not God’s plan. The fake news cannot stop what is coming! The people still have the power to control America’s destiny and we will by coming together and resisting the direction of this corrupt government that is presently in power.
It is time to vote out of office all politicians who do not represent the will of the people. Pedophiles in government, election fraud, Fauci’s crimes against humanity are all being exposed and in 2022 will be prosecuted!
Other nations have conspired with traitors in America to bring down the U.S. Constitution. They will be exposed dealt with for their crimes.
Vic Corey
Winterville