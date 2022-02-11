In October, Compute North planned to build a crypto currency mining facility near my daughter’s school. As parents do, I dropped everything to research and join other moms. We took our concerns to Pitt County Board of Commissioners and kept CN away. CN then set its sights on Greenville.
Crypto mining is how “cryptocurrency” is minted. It creates lots of heat and requires loud industrial fans; noise complaints have been documented from over a mile away. Cryptocurrency is unregulated and unstable. It consumes huge amounts of nonrenewable energy. This begs the question, “For what?”
That is the first of many questions CN, GUC, and the City Council won’t answer. Why call it “data processing” when it’s crypto mining? Where will it be built? Why did CN move massive equipment from Denver to GUC property months before approved? Why is crypto mining banned in China? CN’s Belvoir noise report was substandard, so how can they be trusted to meet a noise ordinance? Why refuse an independent study on how this will impact light bills? Why did CN pick Belvoir and now, apparently, north of the river? Why did city council dismiss rallies, a 600-signature petition and concerns from constituents? Why all the secrecy?
City Council took the liberty on Jan. 24 to vote on your behalf and welcome crypto mining to Greenville. Now, we are all complicit in the risky gamble on CN, which will be GUC’s highest consumer of electricity by a factor of 10.
We want new business, but crypto mining is not worth the risks. Republicans and Democrats have been inspired to work together to prevent this kind of government overreach and corporate secrecy in the future. We are forming a coalition with other nationwide communities misled by false promises of crypto mining. Email truthaboutcryptomining@gmail.com to join us.