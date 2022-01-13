Featured in the Reflector and via email, our so-called 3rd District representative spewed out propaganda that only Trump cult members dare do.
He calls the Capitol attack shameful. Amazing, since he (as a Trump cult member) approved and promoted every evil thing that the cult did, or planned to do.
He voted to overturn election and to destroy our democracy. That deed was done for the world to see, but he says that he didn’t do that. Now, his tactic is, blame Democrats for security failures even though the Republican cult planned ways reducing security.
He wants the foot soldiers of the failed coup to be punished, but is silent about the planners, leaders, promoters being held accountable.
He accuses Democrats using Jan. 6 for political gain. His constituents will champion that, but the fact is, his cult not only tried a political gain, they tried to overthrow our government. It is called treason.
He falsely blames the Biden administration for crime, border crisis, inflation, Afghanistan problems. Yet, our rep is for more guns on the streets and it doesn’t matter how many rounds of ammo they fire. And I suppose he wants to go back to ripping children from parents to settle border crisis? Of course, the pandemic had nothing to do with inflation, so that is Biden’s fault? This rep won’t mention that unemployment is low and wages are up. That is bad news for the cult. They want the money to go to the top.
Now, here is one for you, the so-called doctor, working within his cult, was proud of working to block Biden’s vaccine mandates. You know who the many are who get COVID, die, or get sick, then spread the disease around the world? The unvaccinated.
What’s scary, people vote for these types.
Dewey Funkhouser
Greenville