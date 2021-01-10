The COVID virus is out of control in Pitt county. Our hospital is being overwhelmed. It won’t be long before they run out of ICU beds and ventilators.
Most seniors have serious health problems like heart, lung and kidney disease and diabetes. If those of us that have these types of health issues contract the virus, most of us will die, whether we can get a hospital bed or not.
The critical action that can save hundreds of seniors in Pitt County is COVID vaccinations. Pitt County is now getting the vaccines, but the number of shots per day must greatly increase or many seniors will die.
At the current vaccination rate, it will be weeks or months before most Pitt County seniors over 75 will be vaccinated. No senior should die when a vaccine was available, but we just could not get it into their arm.
It is past time for our city, county, and state leaders to take aggressive action to greatly increase the rate of vaccinations! Why can’t the number of vaccine shots given per day be greatly increased? Why can’t people who are trained to give shots be recruited? For example: retired nurses, doctors, pharmacists, nurse assistants, or ECU and PCC nursing students, etc.
Why can’t the state require the National Guard to send every person trained to give a shot? Yes, these people must be paid. The state has hundreds of millions of dollars in the rainy-day fund.
No senior should die because the system could not find a way to give them an available vaccine shot. It is past time for all seniors in Pitt County to raise hell about this issue. Call your mayor, city council, county commissioners, and state representatives.
Carl Huber
Greenville