Nearly a decade ago, when I couldn’t find a card for my mom that felt authentic to our relationship, I designed my own — and have kept at it ever since. I graduated with a BFA in graphic design from ECU but decided to stay home full-time after my first child was born. I wasn’t looking to turn my knack for design into a business, but once the design bug returned, it was back for good.
I soon launched Little Lovelies Studio out of my New Bern home, selling cards and other paper goods. With no physical storefront, I turned to the Internet to grow my business. My Instagram following has since grown to more than 12,000, as I share not just my products but also a glimpse into the busy life of an entrepreneur mom of four. By posting Reels about the people and process behind my designs, I’ve been able to expand my business further than I ever imagined.
July marks Independent Retailer Month nationwide. And as the lifting of COVID-era restrictions is allowing us to return to the brick-and-mortar shops we’ve all missed so much, I urge eastern North Carolinians to also continue embracing the incredible digital main streets that have emerged in our communities. Plenty of small local businesses like mine conduct most, if not all, of our business online with the help of platforms like Instagram or Facebook. We still rely so much on our communities to stay afloat.
And to my fellow small business owners, I encourage you to embrace these digital tools that allow us to connect with customers in a powerful way.
I couldn’t be more grateful to the eastern North Carolina communities that have supported small businesses like mine amid the pandemic. Let’s keep it up.
Nikki Tyler
New Bern