...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Letter: Letter writer's fear for America misplaced
I read with interest Mr. John Cleary’s recent submission (“Change is necessary,” Nov. 5-7). In it, Mr. Cleary claims that never in his 80 some years has he “felt such visceral fear as in the last two years.” Let’s think about that.
Mr. Clearly claims to remember the Cold War, so he must remember the Cuban Missile Crisis when we came to the brink of nuclear war. He must remember the air raid siren tests and the atmospheric tests of nuclear warheads. And yet he claims that he has never been as afraid as he is now.
I’m sure that Mr. Cleary remembers the Nixonian assault on our electoral process and the Reagon (sic) presidency. Reagon joked about bombing the Soviet Union and thought that a nuclear war would be the fulfillment of biblical prophecy. And yet Cleary is more afraid of the Biden presidency.
Cleary remembers the GHW Bush presidency and its instigation of a war with Iraq (check it out if you don’t believe it). He remembers the GW Bush presidency with its two illegal, immoral, unnecessary, and unfunded wars. Thousands of Americans and tens of thousands of foreigners died — for nothing. And Mr. Cleary is more afraid of Biden.
Mr. Cleary remembers Donald Trump, a grifter who encouraged us to inject disinfectant into our bodies and ingest horse dewormer to combat COVID. Early in his presidency, Trump was laughed at by the world’s diplomats at the UN. When the so-called “leader of the free world” is laughed at by the world’s diplomats because he says really stupid things, we should all be very afraid. And Mr. Clearly is more afraid of Joe Biden.
Anyone with any common sense realizes that Mr. Cleary’s fears are delusional. Finally, Mr. Cleary thinks we were better off under Donald Trump. Well, consider the source.