I read with interest Mr. John Cleary’s recent submission (“Change is necessary,” Nov. 5-7). In it, Mr. Cleary claims that never in his 80 some years has he “felt such visceral fear as in the last two years.” Let’s think about that.

Mr. Clearly claims to remember the Cold War, so he must remember the Cuban Missile Crisis when we came to the brink of nuclear war. He must remember the air raid siren tests and the atmospheric tests of nuclear warheads. And yet he claims that he has never been as afraid as he is now.

