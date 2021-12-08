There is some sparse historical evidence suggesting that a Jewish guy, name o’ Jesus of Nazareth, actually did walk around on our beloved Earth way back in the day. There is also some significant evidence that this guy’s Jewish PR man, name o’ Paul, wrote a bunch of letters (“Epistles”) stating that the guy from Nazareth was the son of another guy who Paul called “God” (with a capital G). This is all quite mythtifying for me. Allegedly, Paul had an axe to grind with the existing Jewish hierarchy of the time — and wanted to create an alternative story that would rot that hierarchy’s socks.
Paul was somewhat successful in his creative endeavors — in that many millions of well-meaning folks all around the present-day world actually believe Paul’s story to be factual. They believe that a Big Santa in the Sky sent his son on down to Earth to “redeem” mankind. Imagine that.
We agnostics are rather skeptical about all this; but, in keeping with our firmly-held conviction that there is no way that anyone can confirm or refute all this, we just press on trying to be ethical people who support the Golden Rule. This approach has worked fairly well for me during my long lifetime. I recommend this approach to every open-minded rational person — as a practical compromise that would help to make our world a much better place in which to live.
James H. Dautremont
Greenville