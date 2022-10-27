Mid-term elections have brought anger, incivility, negativity and disinformation that dismay and exhaust us in our attempts to sort fact from fiction. Our nation’s extreme polarization on vitally important issues threatens our republic’s most fundamental democratic ideals. Our political parties often tend to regard one another as enemies, even traitors — a moment in time so rife with dissension that Americans recently became insurrectionists.

How did we get into this mess?


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.