The great poet William Cullen Bryant said “Truth, crushed to earth, shall rise again.” In other words, what’s done in the dark shall come to light, and that includes a lack of transparency and hiding the truth. For numerous years, I have been on the battlefield fighting for justice; as one songwriter said, “I am out on the battlefield for my Lord.”
It was somewhat disheartening to observe the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office drag its feet regarding the heinous murder of Brandon Hardy in Grimesland on Jan. 1, 2022. Per the Daily Reflector (Jan. 15, 2022), there were text messages between a lady and Brandon Hardy, where the lady indicated she wanted serious harm done to Brandon.
Moreover, the family has shared numerous text messages with sheriff’s investigators, though the investigators have claimed they did not receive the texts or certain ones. Further, Sheriff Paula Dance told me that I should not be surprised if the man who killed Brandon tries to claim self-defense. How did she know this so early in the investigation? Dance said her department is a finder of facts. It appears they need help looking for a plethora of facts apparently not considered seriously by the sheriff’s office.
I called Faris Dixon, Pitt County District Attorney, and asked for justice in this matter. District attorneys claim they represent victims of violence. What about Brandon? He was a father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and a friend of many. The fact that he is black should have nothing to do with seeking justice in the ideal world. Yes, black lives matter.
We must hold Sheriff Dance and District Attorney Dixon accountable and demand transparency, accountability and a vigorous pursuit of justice to bring closure to this matter and provide solace and consolation for the grieving family.
Keith W. Cooper
Greenville