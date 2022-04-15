The Republican party has become a disgrace to America. They seemingly exist only to perpetuate their own power at all costs, whatever damage it does to anything or anyone, except their benefactors. They don’t exactly have constituents unless you call big-money donors constituents.
They use the tools of democracy to dismantle democracy itself, through tactics such as voter suppression, gerrymandering (slicing up precincts to turn a minority of voters into a majority of seats), even voter subversion itself. Using lies and claims of non-existent and non-proven massive voter fraud, the higher dark power that runs the party down to the 50 states and below (google ALEC exposed) uses a coordinated and pre-prepared agenda of laws designed to take elections away from professional career nonpartisan election officials and arrange for state legislatures (where Republicans rule) to be able to overturn the will of the people as expressed in their voting.
Look how they approached the Jan. 6 insurrection/mob attack on our Capitol, trying to prevent the peaceful transition of power. They still support the seemingly insane mad king that stoked the crowd and incited them to violence; they would have killed Pelosi and others if they were successful. Their leader calls the war criminal Putin a genius, and if they regained power, that is what we could expect, Soviet-style governance.
In my opinion, McConnell delegitimized his party by ignoring the Constitution and the Senate’s role to advise and consent (not ignore) when he wouldn’t even allow a hearing on Merrick Garland to fill Scalia’s seat for over 400 days; they wouldn’t even meet with him.
Now McConnell is saying if Republicans win the Senate this year, Biden will not get another Supreme Court justice, period. That is Constitutionally criminal, real banana republic stuff.