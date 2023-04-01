Today, while in a restaurant, I overhead a person stating they were taking a diabetes drug for weight loss and how good they are going to look when the weight was lost.

I would just like to thank the doctors first for prescribing drugs like Trulicity, Ozempic and others of this type for weight loss. I would also like to thank the people who are using these drugs for weight loss.

