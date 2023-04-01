...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots, becoming northwest after
midnight, and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: Meds are needed to treat diabetes, not obesity
Today, while in a restaurant, I overhead a person stating they were taking a diabetes drug for weight loss and how good they are going to look when the weight was lost.
I would just like to thank the doctors first for prescribing drugs like Trulicity, Ozempic and others of this type for weight loss. I would also like to thank the people who are using these drugs for weight loss.
Both the doctor and patient should realize that the proper way to lose weight is to eat responsibly and exercise. This method also helps keep the weight off as healthy habits are created.
These drugs are needed by many diabetics to maintain their blood sugar level to maintain their health and extend their lives. At this time pharmacies are running out of these types of drugs and diabetics are going without them.
For those wanting to lose weight, please stop eating too much and exercise, which is not at the expense of diabetics who need these drugs.
Diabetics who cannot get the drug and maintain proper sugar levels will lose weight with you. Although they will be losing the weight when they lose toes, feet, legs and fingers because they couldn’t get these drugs. Not to mention loss of sight, kidney failure, heart issues, etc., that are associated with poor sugar control.
Enjoy your new body and please hope this diabetic can get the drug he needs. Mine was on back order for two months and I was finally able to get a month’s supply from another pharmacy. They advised they would not know when I could get the rest of my 90-day order.