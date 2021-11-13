I recently learned a new thing that all Americans should be aware of. Nov. 11, now commonly called Veterans Day, was originally called “Armistice Day.” The United States Congress passed a resolution on June 4, 1926. with these words:
“Whereas the 11th of November 1918, marked the cessation of the most destructive, sanguinary, and far reaching war in human annals ... it is fitting that the recurring anniversary of this date should be commemorated with thanksgiving and prayer and exercises designed to perpetuate peace through good will and mutual understanding between nations.”
In the 1950’s Congress changed the name to “Veterans Day” to honor veterans of all wars. A good way to honor veterans and their sacrifices is to work for peace. A good way to have peace is for Congress to do its constitutional duty to limit the president’s power to use force.
The 43 member North Carolina Advocacy Team, a partner with the Friends Committee on National Legislation, has been trying to meet with Sen. Thom Tillis for over two years to start a conversation on this important issue. Vote Vets, Concerned Veterans for American, and the American Legion support the legislation we are lobbying for: S.J.Res.10-repeal of the 2002 Authorization to Use Military Force.
We have met several times with various of the senator’s aides but our message is not getting through to the one who has the power and the duty to take action. We just received an email from Sen. Tillis’ scheduler informing us that the senator is booked and has no time to meet with us any time this year. We all know well the saying, “actions speak louder than words.” How can we come to any conclusion other than that Sen. Tillis has no interest in representing all his constituents?
Ann Harrington
Greenville