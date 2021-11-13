Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Greene, Duplin and Lenoir Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&