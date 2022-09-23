...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Demands for monetary (or variations thereof) reparations for slavery perpetuate racism.
It is unfathomable that white Americans should be obliged to make reparations today to a race whose distant relatives may (or may not) have been victimized by slavery. Yet that appears the destination toward which America’s aimed.
My relatives left Europe for America in the 1890s. Slaves were emancipated 30 years earlier. Where’s the nexus binding my heritage to or holding it accountable for those whose ancestors were violated by what whites instigated hundreds of years earlier? Should the sins of the parents be rectified by their progeny?
In 1973, Allan Bakke, a 33-year-old Caucasian male applied to and was denied admission to the University of California Medical School. In 1974 he filed another application and was again rejected, though his test scores were considerably higher than various minorities that were admitted. What happened to Bakke is known as reverse discrimination. The court ruled that race couldn’t be a factor in admissions.
Recently one news outlet reported: “Minneapolis public school teachers of color will have additional job protections this upcoming school year under a new contract that would allow them to keep their jobs rather than white instructors with more seniority.
“‘The (policy) openly discriminates against white teachers based only on the color of their skin, and not their seniority or merit,’ James Dickey, senior trial counsel at UMLC, reportedly said.”
Doesn’t that repudiate Dr. King’s aspiration which he declared in 1963, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
Reparation mandates restoring pride, dignity, self-reliance and security to a race of persecuted persons, not stuffing their pockets or purses with cash.