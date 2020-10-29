“Absolutely, 100 percent, pastoral care and loving folks with the struggle of same-sex attraction is a huge priority for us. We accept all people, we try to call them to chastity, we try to call them to live the virtuous life. Throughout the years I’ve worked with many people that struggle with same-sex attraction and helping them to integrate the church’s teaching on sexuality and it’s always been an important ministry,” Father Ian Vanheusen said in Sunday’s edition of The Daily Reflector in a story about the Catholic conversation on same sex civil unions.
This does indeed stir conversation. To quote your Democratic candidate Joe Biden, “Here’s the deal, folks:” To state the obvious, the Magisterium is sorely lagging behind in its understanding of human sexuality because it has not been keeping up with the science that studies gender and sexuality. And it omits telling the faithful that everyone is called to chastity, which Aquinas defines somewhere as “the holy and healthy exercise of human sexuality.”
Catholics in the pew are therefore not always clear about the difference between celibacy and chastity. (Male) priests must make a vow of celibacy, that is promise not to marry.
Chastity, that all of us are called to, is about fidelity to one’s partner, it is about not using sex as a weapon or a means to achieve an end. It is about respecting our own and others’ bodies because they are temples of the Holy Spirit. It is about self-care. So chastity is also about non-violence. It has nothing to do with sexual orientation (which is much more complex than “same-sex attraction”). And that is my short preach to the choir this snowy days in Northern Ontario.
Marie Bouclin
Bishop emerita of Roman Catholic Women Priests - Canada