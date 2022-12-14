I am a student it the School of Social Work at East Carolina University. I am contacting you because I believe that it is imperative that something is done about smoking in multi-unit apartments, because secondhand smoke affects tenants in an adverse way.

As it stands right now, the only mandated smoke-free multi-unit apartment dwellings in Greenville are public housing, which went into effect on July 30, 2018. By doing this, the Department of Housing and Urban Development protected 2 million public housing residents nationally, including 760,000 children (American Lung Association, 2022).

