Concern about the vote of Mayor Connelly and Council members Brian Meyerhoeffer, Will Bell and Will Litchfield rejecting a public art project reflects a deep, disturbing allegiance that constitutes the context in which these elected officials operate. That deep allegiance explains a lot, perhaps even their opposition to the public arts project.
The project they rejected was supported by the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, the Greenville Museum of Art and a host of other organizations, many of them widely known and respected. The Council has plenty to do without trying to be art critics — like balancing budgets, keeping neighborhoods safe and building a city attractive for business. So, what could explain their opposition to something supported by so many in the community?
The Daily Reflector (1/14/18): “Two dozen individuals, partnerships and businesses with interests in real estate development and property management donated more than $40,000 to a PAC that backed Greenville’s new mayor and all but one of its council members.”
I’m quick to say it’s only a narrow slice of developers and property managers (of which Mayor Connelly is one) who control council so they can, when needed, get their way. Council’s voting pattern on land use, a questionable annexation, the John Paul controversy, and stormwater reflect their allegiance to a narrow special interest, not the common good and not neighborhoods, where we all return at night to sleep.
We need independent leaders we can trust, rather than having to always push them to act in all our interests. With these players, all citizens will likely always have to claw and scratch their way to something acceptable, whether it’s public art or neighborhood quality of life.
Elections matter, and they will again matter in November 2021, when the seats held by the mayor and those three council members will be filled.
Calvin Mercer
Greenville