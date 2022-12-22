As per the Reflector article dated Dec. 17, 2022, 3rd District U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy was quite open that he approved of and participated in the 2020 election conspiracy to provide alternate and fake electors in the swing states. He tried to dance around the facts as presented by claiming he was just a messenger but then proceeded to pretty much itemize the message for us.

It strikes me that one of two things are obvious: Dr. Murphy is really stupid or he is so cynically comfortable in his district that he just doesn’t care about participating in the conspiracy to overthrow the Constitution for his own benefit. Yes, his benefit. Knowing full well that the obvious beneficiary would be Donald Trump, it is just as obvious that had the conspiracy succeeded, Dr. Murphy would have succeeded in the cozy.

