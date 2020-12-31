Trump promised to “keep America safe.” Well, think of Russia’s cyber-attack approved by Trump, COVID deaths, Trump promoting armed gangs, overturning environmental regulation, health care, Mexico border wall, separating (Nazi style) children and parents, pardoning hardened criminals, his obedient cult and crooked advisers.
I learned long ago that my letters wouldn’t change anyone’s mind. Facts and laws don’t matter to the Republican team, so why do I continue writing? I ask myself that. Maybe it is to rub degenerate faces with the fact that I have been correct all along and that they are the losers by supporting corrupt, so-called leaders.
It brings to mind the dude that was elected as our District 3 congressman. Remember the Trump 2019 rally in Greenville? The deplorable crowd chanted (“send her back”) about Congresswoman Omar and Greenville’s sneaky dude was complicit all the way. Then people voted him to office again? What makes him capable? I have heard one say “I was his patient and he was so nice.” Maybe he was taught to be nice to patients? It doesn’t mean that he is nice, fair minded, or otherwise. I have heard another say that he will be a great congressman because “he is a doctor.” Simple-minded voters!
Being a doctor or any other educated professional doesn’t mean they are honest, know right from wrong or even care. It might mean that the “doctor” has dreamed of money, fame, power and Trump is his idol.
The dude has shown his true colors with his treasonous action of joining 125 other Republican congressmen, plus 17 Republican State Attorney Generals to overthrow a very (affirmed) fair election, trying to destroy our democracy, then an article giving a pathetic, fifth-grade explanation thinking constituents will believe it. Does your congressman care about you, America or only himself?
Dewey Funkhouser
Greenville