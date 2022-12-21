U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy made three claims to The Daily Reflector about his text messages to Mark Meadows (“Rep. Murphy details 2020 text messages”). Murphy said he was (1) “relaying a message from (2) ‘someone in the legal realm’” and that it was “something … with (3) a formal legal opinion.’” He didn’t say whether he did his own check-up on the message.

Claims 1 and 2 are impossible to independently verify. Murphy, R-Greenville, declined to identify the person.

