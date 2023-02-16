On Jan. 21, a 76-year-old wife in Florida fatally shot her husband in his hospital bed. He was terminally ill with cancer and was too weak to do what he desired and planned. After hours of barricading herself in his room, she was eventually detained. Although this is classified as murder and the remaining option is deemed suicide in North Carolina as well as in 38 other states, this situation should also be considered an exercise of justice for her husband’s autonomous decision to end his life.

An act as extreme as murder should certainly illicit retribution; however, this example presents a call to action regarding the dire need for state and federal legislative change for elective death rights. When someone we love is suffering through terminal illness, their identity is gradually stripped away. Particularly evident in persons with advanced cancer, suffering often becomes their existence. Understandably, yet wrong, loved ones would consider extreme measures to protect their family member’s dignity and autonomous wishes.

