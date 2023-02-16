...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST
On Jan. 21, a 76-year-old wife in Florida fatally shot her husband in his hospital bed. He was terminally ill with cancer and was too weak to do what he desired and planned. After hours of barricading herself in his room, she was eventually detained. Although this is classified as murder and the remaining option is deemed suicide in North Carolina as well as in 38 other states, this situation should also be considered an exercise of justice for her husband’s autonomous decision to end his life.
An act as extreme as murder should certainly illicit retribution; however, this example presents a call to action regarding the dire need for state and federal legislative change for elective death rights. When someone we love is suffering through terminal illness, their identity is gradually stripped away. Particularly evident in persons with advanced cancer, suffering often becomes their existence. Understandably, yet wrong, loved ones would consider extreme measures to protect their family member’s dignity and autonomous wishes.
Societal support for Medical Aid in Dying (MAiD) now surpasses those in favor of current law restrictions denying MAiD as an option. MAiD is not considered suicide by definition and is gaining popularity across the nation with 67% supporting the initiative. MAiD is currently permissible in 10 states and Washington D.C.; and for the past several years, North Carolina legislators have attempted to pass bipartisan bills led by the advocacy organization, DyingRight NC.
Studies show that advanced cancer patients are living much longer, yet still subjected to painful treatments, inadequate medical care, and stigma — especially in rural areas. This often only prolongs the suffering of a patient, who is forced to live as a second-class citizen, restricted by laws that don’t support their needs.
Expanding the rights of the terminally ill will grant them the right to choose the manner of their death. Opposers frequently claim that there will be a surge in unnecessary deaths if a supporting law were to pass, but current statistics indicate the opposite. Aggregate national data recognize that 37% of terminally ill individuals, who were granted MAiD in permissible states, never actually take the medication that would end their life. Instead, they take comfort in knowing they have that option should their suffering become unbearable. For those that do ingest the medication, 31% of individuals are over the age of 65 and 96% are white.
Because suffering is a multi-faceted and subjective experience, in contrast to physical pain alone, only the affected individual should determine when suffering becomes unbearable and they should have the right to decide how their life ends. We must make a conscious effort to meet unbearable suffering with compassionate options regarding the desire for hastened death. I urge you to contact your representatives regarding state and federal law change.
In conclusion, I say to you: If it were you or your loved one on that hospital bed, dying a slow and agonizing death, what would you desire — living as a second-class citizen or to exercise your right to free will under the protections of MAiD? I choose the latter.
D. Courtney Howard
Greenville
Howard is a clinical counseling graduate student at ECU. The word limit was relaxed for this letter.