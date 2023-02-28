The madness that was World War I resulted in the slaughter of over 15 million people. All of that could have been avoided had reasonable negotiations been implemented early on.
But instead, escalation was the practice of the benighted politicians on both sides. Soon, matters got out of hand. A point of no return was reached and exceeded. Then all hell broke loose and the “war to end all wars” was the sad result.
Now we are engaged in a similar situation. We have not yet reached the point of no return pertaining to the conflict in the Ukraine. There is still time to have reasonable negotiations that will prevent World War III. The reason that we study history is to learn from it. History tells us to recognize that reasonable people differ — and that yet another worldwide war can be avoided by acknowledging that both sides of the conflict have legitimate concerns that can be accommodated via moderation and good will on the part of both sides.
Those of us who have experienced the horrors of war first-hand are against the practice of war. We are, instead, in favor of avoiding all unnecessary wars. Call us “peaceniks” if you like, but listen carefully to our advice and to our wisdom that has been painfully acquired. It is thus best to call us sages.
We want only what is best for America and for the whole world. Benjamin Franklin taught us that “experience is a hard school; but a fool learns by no other.” Let us all tell our politicians to quit being fools. Let us all tell our politicians to negotiate for peace while there is still time for them to do so.