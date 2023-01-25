What is wrong with our current Congress can be discerned by looking at the quality of the elected officials. To say the personalities of those elected on the far right are extreme is putting it mildly. We can use clinical terminology like sociopath or narcissistic personality disorder, or just call them idiots or right-wing nut jobs, but the unfortunate fact is that these are flawed individuals voted for by many of our fellow citizens to run a democracy they wish to destroy.

McCarthy sold his soul to obtain the votes of the extremists in his party by promising them committee assignments that are obvious “fox running the henhouse” jobs.

