The GOP clown show ended after 15 rounds of nonsense. Both sides of the McCarthy vote have the same political agenda for the House of Representatives: investigate Hunter Biden’s laptop, deprive the IRS of the resources it needs to investigate wealthy tax cheats, protect big pharma and for-profit hospital chains from attempts to stop their bleeding of Americans, whine but do nothing about immigration.

Sure enough, their first actions were to gut the House ethics committee, much to fabulist George Santos’ (R-NY) glee, and put forward a bill to gut the IRS. The latter will protect thousands of uber-wealthy people in the northeast and California and virtually no one in North Carolina. Basically, U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy spat in the faces of his constituents. The GOP likes to talk about balancing budgets, but this action of abetting tax fraud is estimated to produce a $150-$200 billion net loss of revenues. Obviously, the budget deficit is to be used as an excuse to attack programs that help average citizens.

