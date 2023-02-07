I am grateful for your page’s attention to domestic violence over the years, and there is good news many readers may have missed: Recently, Congress passed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act and PUMP Act, both of which will help prevent domestic violence and help pregnant or lactating domestic violence survivors keep their jobs.

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act will allow all pregnant workers the right to reasonable accommodations related to their pregnancy and related medication conditions. Some of the common accommodations pregnant workers may request and receive include light duty, longer breaks, allowing food or drink at a workstation, or allowing a stool to sit on while working. Employers will not be required to offer any accommodations that put an undue hardship on the employer. This law goes into effect in June 2023.

