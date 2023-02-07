I am grateful for your page’s attention to domestic violence over the years, and there is good news many readers may have missed: Recently, Congress passed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act and PUMP Act, both of which will help prevent domestic violence and help pregnant or lactating domestic violence survivors keep their jobs.
The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act will allow all pregnant workers the right to reasonable accommodations related to their pregnancy and related medication conditions. Some of the common accommodations pregnant workers may request and receive include light duty, longer breaks, allowing food or drink at a workstation, or allowing a stool to sit on while working. Employers will not be required to offer any accommodations that put an undue hardship on the employer. This law goes into effect in June 2023.
The PUMP Act requires more employers to offer lactating workers break time and a private space to pump during the workday. This Act expands existing law to cover more types of workers, including teachers, registered nurses, farmworkers and more. Workers who are not granted this time and space will have a way to enforce the law, starting in April 2023. Workers who have questions either law can contact a free confidential legal helpline operated by A Better Balance at 1-833-633-3222.
Both laws will help communities prevent and respond to domestic violence. From years of working with survivors, I have seen how the ability to find and keep a job is often a major change that helps survivors leave a dangerous domestic violence situation. And, this law can also prevent violence from happening in the first place by lowering financial stress and creating more supportive workplaces. We look forward to the ways these laws will help your readers.
Kathleen Lockwood
Durham
Lockwood is the policy director for the NC Coalition Against Domestic Violence.