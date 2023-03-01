Thank you, Daily Reflector, for Sunday’s well-written article on the Greenville-ENC Alliance. Like many readers, I was surprised to learn that an organization financially supported by so many publicly funded entities is not subject to North Carolina open meeting laws. The DR writer neither drew conclusions nor expressed opinions on this fact: he merely reported it. Well done. I can reach my own opinion, and it’s not positive. Wide-ranging community planning should be conducted in the open with all citizens able to express viewpoints. Each one of them is a stakeholder, as important as business interests.
Like the stories the Reflector has reported concerning the cryptocurrency mining facility proposed for the Belvoir area and the rezoning for high-density development of the L.T. Hardee Road area, this article is local reporting at its best. You won’t get that through Google, Facebook, Fox News, CNN or other news outlets. When local newspapers fold, local issues go unreported, and local decision-makers can exercise power without the scrutiny of citizens. Rumor with its thousand tongues replaces clear-eyed professional reporting. And we all lose a valuable part of a democratic society.
That great newspaperman Benjamin Franklin spoke the truth when he said, “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” That’s why I will continue as a Daily Reflector subscriber.