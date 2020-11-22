I wouldn’t agree with the so-called conservative city council members about most issues, but they are correct in ruling against the political “Black Lives Do Matter” lettering, on taxpayer’s property. It was/is foolish to even consider it.
Paint on roads is for directing traffic in a safe manner. Other painted crap is a driving distraction and destruction of taxpayer’s property.
With 62 years of experience of paint on asphalt/concrete, it’s possible I might know something about it, so I ask the following questions.
Can the so-called artists guarantee the city that the workmanship will be neat and professionally accomplished? Will the lettering make Greenville look more pleasing? Who pays for the safety of artist as work proceeds and are artist insured?
Is there a guarantee that Greenville will not be sued in any eventuality? How long will the lettering look bright and neat? Who will maintain the paint? Will the artists still be around when it is time to repaint, if not who will pay for a re-paint job? Who will decide when/should it be re-painted?
Will rednecks in their clean/shinny pick-ups burn rubber all over the lettering and if-so who will pay to repaint after each rubber burn? How long will traffic be tied up as work takes place? When the lettering is no longer wanted, who pays for the expensive grinding, which looks lousy for years or until re-pavement is done?
I think if these promoters really care about racism, maybe they should stop yelling racism every time an issue happens between whites and blacks before an investigation takes place. Peace and tranquility could happen if the mayor pro tem wouldn’t say (what seemed to me like) a childish, selfish way that (as reported) she sees in Greenville that black lives don’t matter. Not getting your way doesn’t make it racism.
