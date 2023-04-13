Here we go again: Easily obtain some military-style firearms, kill kids and others, repeat, repeat, repeat. Are we that greedy, that selfish, that stupid as a society that we can’t control the manufacture, sale and distribution of a product that’s sole purpose is to kill fellow human beings, especially the most innocent of us all, our children?

Shame, shame, shame on every congressional representative taking money from the NRA. I’m talking to you, Tillis. I’m talking to you, Budd. I’m talking to you, Murphy. I’m talking to all our congressional representatives who still support and profit from a tax-exempt organization that enables the continued slaughter of our children. We do not want your worthless thoughts and meaningless prayers. We want you to take action. We want you to support an assault weapons ban. At least do that. It worked before and it can help again.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.