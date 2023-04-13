...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
The next statement will be issued Thursday morning by 1145 AM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 14.1 feet early
Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 11/21/2018.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Letter: Past time for Congress to ban assault weapons
Here we go again: Easily obtain some military-style firearms, kill kids and others, repeat, repeat, repeat. Are we that greedy, that selfish, that stupid as a society that we can’t control the manufacture, sale and distribution of a product that’s sole purpose is to kill fellow human beings, especially the most innocent of us all, our children?
Shame, shame, shame on every congressional representative taking money from the NRA. I’m talking to you, Tillis. I’m talking to you, Budd. I’m talking to you, Murphy. I’m talking to all our congressional representatives who still support and profit from a tax-exempt organization that enables the continued slaughter of our children. We do not want your worthless thoughts and meaningless prayers. We want you to take action. We want you to support an assault weapons ban. At least do that. It worked before and it can help again.
Or you can go on promoting the unregulated manufacture of killing machines that help distinguish us from every other civilized country in the world. And don’t give us your second-amendment BS. That was fine when we were threatened by a foreign adversary and our “well-regulated militias” needed their single-shot, muzzle-loaded rifles.
We’re talking about semiautomatic assault weapons with multi-round magazines capable of killing many kids in minutes. Please use your heads and your hearts or you may leave us to conclude that you have neither.