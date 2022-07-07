...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Letter: Pay attention to COVID and take precautions
Recently we learned that our own Bobby Burns, along with Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Fauci tested positive for COVID-19. I was so sorry to hear the news but relieved they reported being fully vaccinated and weren’t hospitalized.
Bobby told us his COVID produced a “splitting head, itchy eyes, stuffed up sinuses and congested chest” (DR Editorial June 25-27). Since there isn’t a definite “I’m fully recovered from COVID,” I hope he’s feeling better because he’s needed on the job!
Kathy Kolasa, professor emeritus, Brody School of Medicine, consistently brings COVID to the reader’s attention in her column and encourages prevention practices to avoid this infectious disease. Some good news is that updated information is available about how to stay COVID safe.
Using the internet, type in cdc.gov, and on that page scroll down to “COVID-19 County Check.” You’ll find a new CDC tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on data updated every Thursday by 8 p.m. The tool shows community COVID levels rated as “low, medium, or high ... ” and gives details about the rating measures. The COVID level in Pitt County is medium this week (last week was high). We have 74.7 percent of our total population with one dose of vaccine and 55.8 percent who are fully vaccinated.
I don’t fully understand the suffering of those stricken with COVID or the anguish of those who personally know of a COVID-caused hospitalization and/or death, but I can try to avoid those experiences. I follow the 3W’s (Wear a mask, Wash hands, Watch distance), got my second booster vaccine, and haven’t had COVID. We can all be forever grateful to the scientists who figured out what each of us can do to limit the severity of COVID. Let’s pay attention and do it.
Rebecca Powers
Greenville
Thanks for the well-wishes Ms. Powers. I am feeling much better now. BAB.