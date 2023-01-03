The U.S. spends more on defense than the next nine highest-spending countries combined. The Department of Defense budget for 2022: $1.64 trillion. When was the last time we won a war? Where does all this money go?

A few weeks ago my wife and I were talking to a bartender in Swansboro who had recently married a Marine who was being assigned to Paris Island. They were having a great deal of difficulty finding housing that they could afford with his sergeant’s salary and the military housing allowance.

