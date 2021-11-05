I lost count of how many times I read the Constitution; I still refer to it frequently and my pocket edition is always within reach of my chair. Much power in this country goes to the third branch, and who gets to appoint those who get to interpret it. So it’s no wonder why Republicans stole the 2000 election in a partisan Supreme Court 5-4 vote when they halted the determination of Florida voter intent.
They try to tell us that the USPS is losing money, but it is a Constitutionally protected service. Right now you can send a document from Alaska to Florida for a half dollar. Try doing that with a competing mail service. Yet those same people don’t say the armed services are losing money — they are services, they are not supposed to make money.
Making money. Let’s drill down on that. The Constitution does not prevent our government from making money. I contend that we have approached things all wrong. Stay with me here.
Nothing prevents our government from assembling our finest minds and developing clean green energy. It can retain the patents of emerging technologies, like solar or cold fusion, or for perfecting battery storage, then turn around and offer the technology to industry in return for a percentage of the profits. Sure beats taxing individuals for their hard earned pay.
Consider if the U.S. government developed drugs and treatments for the biggies: diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, etc. Retaining the patents, we could have reduced the price of production to pennies per pill. Then lease the patent to companies to manufacture for a percentage of profits, with final prices being much lower than now.
And it would all be Constitutional under the promote and provide for general welfare clauses — if the justices ruled in good faith.
Robert Tyson
Winterville