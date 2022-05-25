The S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series issues are a reckoning. I served on the boards of SRAPAS Friends and Friends of ECU School of Music. Both bodies were hampered by the lack of legitimate staging. Wright Auditorium is a converted gymnasium. Thousands of dollars were invested to create a performing stage only to fall short.
SRAPAS brought in top talent despite these drawbacks. It is incorrect to believe that our internationally respected school of music and superb theater/dance program offer so much that we no longer need professional arts series. There is not a facility on campus or in town to allow the ECU Opera program to stage a show, forcing it to go out of town. We cannot bring touring musicals to Wright because of the lack of space. Even the handicapped entrance is impossible to reach with ease.
Over the years, groups have offered to raise money to build a performing arts center. Each time we approached ECU, we were told that a performing arts center was on the list but the football stadium came first. The lovely stadium is used six times a year — eight if you count graduations. A performing arts center creates a year-round impact.
Greenville, S.C., staged a major revitalization effort to fill empty storefronts and enhance the community. The Peace Center, a first-rate performing arts center came first. That project not only transformed their downtown, it was a factor in bringing in international companies with hundreds of jobs. Greenville, S.C., regularly brings in touring broadway shows. In June, I will travel there to see “Hamilton.”
The interest and desire for first-rate professional entertainment and a decent facility for ECU’s School of Music, Theater and Dance and School of Art should become the priority it deserves.