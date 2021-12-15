Your Wednesday, Dec. 8, article titled “School Mask Debate Flares” lay bare what America is facing, which is the destructive mindset of too many citizens.
Thankfully, the school board showed leadership, which is in short supply across our states. They didn’t let the spoiled, selfish mob overshadow their common sense, plus it showed that they had followed what the medical science experts say. Of course, some complainers know more than doctors who have dedicated their profession to keep America, strong, healthy and safe.
You referenced somebody who wore a shirt that read “I don’t coparent with the government.” I suppose that person thought that was cute, but I wonder how many other patriotic citizens, besides myself, thought it sounded like hateful partisanship?
Then, you pictured one who childishly broadcasted “Disobey.” Is that a wonderful example for their children to follow? Will the children decide to disobey rules that they don’t like?
Why are the mask and vaccination rules even talked about? Of course, we know, but it does show the citizens America can depend on, or not, for our democracy.
Let’s suppose that it is found out that masks and vaccinations don’t do any good, even though it has been proven that both help us stay healthy, but just let us suppose. How big of a deal is it to follow both? Are people afraid of needles?
When I went to school, we had to get various shots before we could go to school. I never heard complaints. It was patriotic and it didn’t matter who was the American president.
Are the masks too heavy for people, plus too much trouble to carry in pockets preparing to protect one-self and others? Is it because these complainers are against everything this Democratic government does to help America be safe and healthy?
Gee! That was a stupid question.
Dewey Funkhouser
Greenville