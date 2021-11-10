On Nov. 5, the nation paid its respects to a great American leader: former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Colin Powell. Ex-presidents, current President Joe Biden and many other dignitaries gathered at the National Cathedral for the funeral service. Many offered special stories about Powell. Mine took place on July 28, 1992, when he dedicated the Buffalo Soldier Monument at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.
Like many U.S. general officers, Powell studied and attended the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth. In 1967, Powell graduated second out of a class of 1,244. While a student, Powell was jogging at the college and noticed a street named after the 9th Calvary Regiment of the “Buffalo Soldiers.” After conducting a little research, he noted how little recognition this special group of black soldiers had received.
Powell never forgot that moment and quietly began to support an opportunity to better recognize the impressive contributions. This effort led to a major dedication the monument. I was fortunate to be invited and, among 20,000 others, helped to celebrate the great memory of the impact the soldiers had in the history of the U.S. Army. I also had the opportunity to meet the last surviving Buffalo Soldiers Jones Morgan, then 109 years old. Several years later, a statue of Powell was placed near to the monument.
Powell died Oct. 18 due to complications with COVID-19. He had visited Fort Leavenworth multiple times and on Oct. 18 many individuals in the area went to Fort Leavenworth to pay their respects and lay flowers at the statue of Powell.
Powell is recognized for his military and civilian government service as the first African American U.S. Secretary of State and the first African American Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
David Edgell
Greenville