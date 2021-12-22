We must push forward for what is right in a world where wrong is glorified and subject to cognitive dissonance. We must not be dismayed by those who aim to fray our direction.
Lawlessness is re-created as law. Minimal virtue and virtuousness is regressed. Dignified behaviors are suppressed, meanwhile youth that believe they are ignored, invisible and socially isolated become depressed. Hold on — because there is a force in the wind known as the advocate, a strong voice, bold but not sold.
We must push to understand the gravity of passive resistance as the reverse of the passive aggressive labels attempted to be placed on those that speak up for truth. The world for youth is being ravaged, plagued by violence, chipped away by music that promotes killing, promiscuity and the fast life, while they are worthy of high standards, guidance and real narrative of who they truly are, where they are from, so that they will have the tools to positively flow.
I say they are more than physical and need to be cultivated to dream beyond all limits placed on them. We must push to drown out what is aimed to make recklessness like a daily sport. Social popularity trends like sheep who move with the crowd. It replicates awaiting approval that comes like the seldom weather of bliss.
We must push forward despite this and maneuver, challenge and choose to be the very ch in change, the core, those that say no when others are saying yes and turning their heads when they see, hear, touch, taste and smell wrong.
I say get back to the rightful places, ways and course of living with integrity that will awaken the soul for good and prepare the youth, our future leaders, toward true undoubted magnificence.
Shantel Hawkins
Winterville