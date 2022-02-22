I understand that the process of drawing voting maps involves three different maps, one for U.S. Congress, one for the state House and one for state Senate.
Remember several years ago there was a district that ran snake-like along I-85, all the way from Durham to Charlotte, just so it could include a segment of the population that favored a particular politician. Our state was probably the laughing stock of the nation.
And there is the story of the voting district boundary in eastern North Carolina that ran down one street just so it could include the elected official who lived on that street. I know one party drew the “snake” district and the other party may say, “Well, they did that so we can do this.” It is not justified to do something stupid just because the other guy did something stupid.
Each lawmaker (how many, 300, 400?) is trying to draw a district to make himself or herself feel happy and safe in the district they want, and forget about everyone else, including folks thinking about running who don’t know where they can run.
Fair, common-sense voting alignment is integral to our most important civic duty.
Often when faced with a complicated problem, we should consider the old KISS rule: “Keep it simple, stupid.” For example, wouldn’t it be nice to keep counties as one district, or two counties as one district, or whatever makes sense in a geographical, census-type approach, and then let the chips fall where they do?
That’s probably not an answer, but there are many smart folks in our lovely state who have the smarts to come up with a fair solution if they just put aside self-interests.