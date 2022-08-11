I’ve been explaining in plain terms how and why I consider this modern-day Supreme Court illegitimate. Dark powers that be have been involved in a long game to game the Constitutional democratic republic we’ve inherited, using loopholes, defying precedents and traditions, and all manner of loathsome undemocratic techniques, including a full-court press on the levers of our democracy to take the power out of the hands of the citizenry. They do not believe in one man, one vote. They believe more in Stalin’s “it’s not who votes, it’s who counts the votes.” They make a mockery of democracy.
Techniques include gerrymandering districts, turning a minority of the vote into a majority of the seats. How is that democracy? And this Court, I loath to use the term “supreme,” has endorsed and sanctified the process, arguing that it is part of the democratic process, including stuff like purging voter rolls, creating unnecessary eight-hour waiting lines in minority districts as well as license checkpoints and one drop box for the city of Houston? They’re not even trying to hide it anymore.
In 2000, when it came time for the peaceful transition of American governance, a Republican majority on the Court actually halted the determination of Florida voter intent, a state governed by the candidate’s brother, and basically anointed their party boy, Bush, who went on to start two wars in the Middle East (benefitting Halliburton, the vice president’s overlord corporation to the tune of a reported $40 billion), give lavish tax breaks to billionaires and corporations who funded his campaign, explode the budget, and leave us with a stock crash and near run on the banks, which could have resulted in the next Great Depression, except for the gigantic bailouts to “corporations too big to fail.” Republicanism is a failure.