This is in response to the letter “Return the Statue” from J.W. McRoy in the Public Forum on Aug. 7-9.
Five of my ancestors served in the 96th New York Infantry Regiment, part of the Union Army’s Department of North Carolina. The Union Army occupied eastern North Carolina from 1862 to 1866. The 96th fought at the battles of New Bern, Kinston and Goldsboro Bridge. I’ve visited the Kinston Memorial Battlefield to reflect on their devotion to duty and patriotism.
Mr. McRoy’s ancestors and mine might have fought each other right here in east Carolina. But we likely have much more history in common. I suspect Mr. McRoy has a proud American heritage going back many generations. I can trace my people to the New England Puritans of the 1630s.
A Confederate monument in the heart of the city does not adequately reflect Mr. McRoy’s and my family’s long American lineage or honor the shared history of everyone in our vibrant, diverse community. We should leave Confederate memorabilia to memorial battlefields, museums and cemeteries.
Perhaps we can create a monument that all can honor. A statue of General Nathanael Greene in front of the courthouse would be a more fitting monument to heroism and the democratic ideals we all hold dear. Greene, a Revolutionary War hero, is credited with defeating the British Army in North and South Carolina against overwhelming odds. He was hailed as the “Savior of the South.” There are a number of cities in Southern states named in his honor — including this one.
It’s important, especially today, that people of diverse backgrounds and differing opinions find common ground. Recognition of this city’s namesake, and his ragtag army of courageous North and South Carolinians, is something on which we all should be able to agree.
Steve Bows
Greenville
Relocation needs deliberation
After the Civil War when brothers fought against each other, Jim Crow laws were enacted in the late 1890s and early 1900s to stifle the progress black people had made during Reconstruction (1865-1877). Most Confederate monuments were erected in the South during the Jim Crow Era. The memorials symbolize white supremacy, slavery and the dehumanization of blacks in America.
In June 2020, Gov. Roy Cooper stated, “If the state legislature had repealed their 2015 law that puts up legal roadblocks to removal, we could have avoided the dangerous incidents.” Such remarks were uttered when the governor announced he was relocating Confederate monuments in Raleigh the morning after protestors vandalized two area Confederate statues. “Monuments to white supremacy don’t belong in places of allegiance, and it’s past time that these painful memorials be moved in a legal, safe way,” Cooper said.
In 2017, Cooper asserted, “We cannot continue to glorify a war against the United States of America fought in defense of slavery. The monuments should come down.” In contrast, Gov. Locke Craig, in 1914, had white power dripping from his lips as he, the keynote speaker, spoke during the statue erection ceremony at the Pitt County Courthouse. The News & Observer emphasized, “As they waved their flags while the band played ‘Dixie,’ they made an attractive picture.”
Per ongoing discussions about relocating the Confederate monument dismounted from the Pitt County Courthouse to Ephraim Smith’s property in Chicod, the Pitt County Human Relations Commission (I lobbied for since 1998) should prioritize this as an urgent issue. A bedrock principle of the HRC is to promote peace and goodwill. It should deliberate on the issue and make recommendations to the Pitt County commissioners. The 2015 statute should be revised to allow more flexibility for monument relocation.
Keith W. Cooper
Greenville