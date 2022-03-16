First, an aside — kudos to Republican Congressmen Greg Murphy, District 3, and Richard Hudson, District 8, for joining with all of the Democratic members of Congress in voting for a House bill that would improve access to health care for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals while serving in the Middle East.
Second, the DR had a lengthy article on the rising cost of energy. A couple of basics are that the price of oil is set on a global market over which neither the president nor Congress has any control. Small discrepancies between supply and demand result in wild swings in the price per barrel of oil. Then the corner gas station must set a price that will cover their next purchase.
The price of energy was increasing before Russia’s catastrophic violation of Ukraine’s territory. The cause was the rapid recovery of global demand for goods that greatly increased demand for energy while the OPEC nations, most of which have governments that hate us, and U.S. producers have only slowly increased supply. In addition there would be major increases in the price for gasoline at the pump because the large Exxon refinery for gasoline in Baytown, Texas, blew up on Dec. 23 and the entire refinery is offline for repairs that will last well into summer driving season.
Third, the price of gasoline at the pump corrected for inflation is less than the price during the summer of 2008, which equates to $5.22 in today’s dollars. Why did the price go down? People drove less, adjusted their home thermostats and otherwise reduced demand. The change in demand was small, but the change in price was large.
This is basic economics of capitalism. We need to decrease our demand for energy, drive the price of oil down, and starve the people who hate us.
Brian McMillen
Ayden
Dooley firing draws foul call
First off, I’m not even a basketball guy. My sport at ECU was wrestling, which as you old timers know, was very successful back in the ’70s. Now, another tragic decision has been made that outweighs even the poor hiring of Coach Mo, and that is the firing of coach Dooley. Let’s be honest, who in the world could you/can you hire to bring this program to be even a little even better that it was becoming? Dooley will end up at a winning program as he should. Gilbert must be reading from the ole Hamrick playbook.