So now Republican minority leader Moscow Mitch McConnell has threatened a “scorched earth” response if the Democrats reformed Senate filibuster rules that require 60 votes to stop a debate and give the minority party veto power over opposed legislation.
That is some rich hypocrisy from the man who vowed with his caucus on Obama’s inauguration Day to never support a single thing Obama supported, stating that his primary objective was to make Obama a one-term president. How did that work out? Our Founders and Framers forged a nation from 13 disparate states, using cooperation and consensus, but Republicans want to rule, not govern, which they do in bad faith.
This is the same man who spat on our Constitution by holding Scalia’s Supreme Court seat open for over 400 days, nine months before the election, because he said the “people should have a voice” in an election year, then turned around and filled Ginsberg’s seat literally as people were voting for president so his team could fill the seat if the other side won, which isn’t the way the system has ever worked. I don’t respect anybody who could vote for these cretins, and am so glad the American people turned them out to watch from the sidelines.
So yes, they should keep the filibuster, but only for as long as they can maintain the floor, debating and speaking only on germane issues, so they have to stand up and own their obstructionism, and everybody can see to whom they actually owe their allegiance. Zero Republicans voted for the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, but 278 Republicans voted for the 2017 $1.9 trillion tax scam for corporations and the super-wealthy. That tells you everything you need to know about them.
Democrats should reform the filibuster so the can get things done.
Robert Tyson
Winterville