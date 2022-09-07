Let’s take giant steps backwards and put in historical perspective America and what it is, or was supposed to be. “Those who forget history are condemned to repeat it,” noted the American philosopher George Santayana. So, what’s to remember?
The “new world,” American continent, US of A, specifically, was invaded, for the most part, by white folks, men and women of Judeo-Christian heritage. Males dominated. Females were made to feel inferior. Male, white superiority/privilege.
For hundreds of years, black, African humans were enslaved, forced to work as animals, ultimately assessed as property. White power/superiority.
The white man exterminated continental, aboriginal tribes, stole their lands and resources for survival, incarcerating them on reservations. White power/superiority.
Are we the identical nation today as in our infancy? No way! Are there vestiges? Absolutely, but not to as systemic a degree.
“The times they are a-changin’,” singer Bob Dylan reminds us. While change is inevitable, American democracy has made it more so, more rapidly and most urgently. Still not fast enough for those who have historically felt victimized by white power, privilege and superiority with its religious tenents, its moral values, its economic philosophy, its racist attitude.
Feminists, gays, aliens, communists, fascists, socialists, anti-religionists are all pressuring the white man to surrender his privilege, superiority and power and allow each and every American to actually experience what is extolled in our Declaration of Independence: “All men are created equal.”
Tenaciously, those who fear loss of traditional identity sincerely believe their personal freedoms will be usurped by some sinister forces that wish to destroy democracy. Those now sensing loss of control of their lifestyle and sense of well-being are afraid that evil, not justice, will prevail. Who’ll be victorious?
Stop erasing, revising American history; instead, start remembering it.