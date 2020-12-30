Americans have a penchant for remembering. Remember the Alamo. Remember the Maine. Remember Pearl Harbor.
How much do you remember from your high school American history and civics classes? Like never before in history, it’s time to reflect and remember.
Why? because if we erase/forget the past, we are doomed to repeat the same errors and never make positive advances, a paraphrase of George Santayana’s, “Those who cannot remember the past are doomed to repeat it.”
To ward off the negative imperative of a cancel culture, Americans must remember. The woke generation must remember, the Iron Curtain, the Cold War, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, the House Committee on Un-American Activities, particularly Sen. Joe McCarthy, Whittaker Chambers and Alger Hiss. Remember all Communist threats to American democracy.
Remember the threat of mutual nuclear annihilation from the Atomic bomb to the Hydrogen bomb. Remember, “Duck and cover!”
Remember the words of Ronald Regan on June 12, 1987, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” (to preserve Democracy) in resounding contrast to the chants at President Trump’s 2016 rallies, “Build that wall!” (to preserve America’s sovereignty.)
I’m neither an alarmist nor a conspiracy theorist nor even a pessimist. But I can read the writing on the wall. The shadow of “Big Brother” is looming over head like the sword of Damocles. Our personal rights are being impinged upon, or soon will be.
I wrote recently about “The terrorists are coming; the terrorists are coming! Don’t bother. They’re here!” I wasn’t joking then, nor am I jesting now.
The dam is ruptured, a result of the 2020 presidential election. The beacon of American democracy was removed from office but will not be erased from history. President Trump knew what the American public craved: individual rights and freedom to exercise those rights.
Remember them?
John Cleary
Winterville