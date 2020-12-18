Not only did Greg Murphy sign on to support Trump in subverting a legitimate election, as Roman Bilan has shown here (Public Forum, Dec. 15), in so doing he tried to keep in power a science denying president whose refusal to follow the advice of experts in infectious diseases left our nation vulnerable.
Many of us believed that Murphy’s claim that having “a doctor in the house” would be a great thing. Not this doctor, who does not deserve to call himself one after he cravenly caved in to Trump and followed him into policies, or lack of same, that have led to over 300,000 American deaths, the largest loss of life in any nation in the world.
Murphy stood by while Trump was too vain to wear a mask, thus leading his base to believe that COVID-19 is not serious and masks are unnecessary. Many of them not only sickened and died themselves, but also infected others. The Republicans who refused to stand up to Trump are complicit in this disaster.
Murphy cannot claim that all the other North Carolina Republicans in Congress went along with Trump because Patrick McHenry and George Holding had the courage to refuse to support Trump’s bogus attempt to hang on to power.
No profile in courage for our representative, however.
Louise Hamilton
Greenville